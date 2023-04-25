The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the third nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Highest honors: Elijah Booker, Tyler Camilli, Anikan Conway, John Gira, Kylie Kolek, Laurel Lindey, Johnathan Maines, Catherine Moran, Jossalyn Novotny, Ava Rohland
High honors: Gabriel Angelo, Kaitlyn Davies, Emma Fertal, Tyler Glumac, Evelyn Hisnanick, Emily Howes, Veronica Jackson, Nadaje’ Lewis, Blair Long, Aaron Milne, Leonard Pasquale, Owen Shimshock, Brooke Walters, Amya Wilson, Garrett Yoders
Honors: Johnathan Bookhardt, Dominic Boone, Christian Brockman, Connor Christner, Zaydee Downer, Devin Drake, Ashley Evanchak, Dustin Evans, Aaron Fletcher, Katelynn Houchins, Jeremiah McDonald, Amizhe Moore, Marcus Nicholson, Haylie Riggar, Madison Ritter, Kami Settles, Sydni Speeney, Nicholas Stimmel, Amiya Teeter
Highest honors: Emma Leigh Bailey, Nonalee Bryant, Jonah Dillinger, Breeonna Paolicelli, Olivia Sealy, Tavan Ternitsky, Aidan Turcotte, Kaleigh Urban
High honors: Adanna Bradey, Syriphia Corbin, Adeline Evermon, Isabella Jackson, Makayla Mayfield, Thomas Milan, Laila Orris, Jayden Pace, Nash Petroff, Lena Rechichar, Peyton Remington, Charlize Stutler, Chloe Tressa
Honors: Devon Bell, Annalece Conway, Khloe Earley, Aijanae Foster, Gavin Mancino, Austen Marshall, Serenity McFadden, Dillon Patterson, Silas Patterson, Shane Smith, Eian Teeter
Highest honors: Landyn Bachinski, Edward Beck, Chase Beck, Addyson Brown, Gabriele Evermon, Reagan Gammon, Arianna Johnson, Mackenzi McCoy, Cloey Rodgers,Kinsey Salvay, Landon Stewart, Nataya Williams
High honors: Willard Biddle, Ava Breakiron, Addison Burnsworth, Madison Core, Anthony Dulaney, Keira Fletcher, Chase Glumac, Lucas Golden, Ellie Haddad, John King, Evan Lee, Aundrea Martin, Wade Moats, Mekayla Painter, Gianna Pinardi, Harper Rankin, Victoria Savona, Jaminah Vincent, Ava Wolfe, Nicholai Zayak
Honors: Emah Baker-Horner, Skilynn Bitonti, Lorynn Brosky, Angel Buddemeyer, Tanner Cramer, Alliyah Dennis, Misgo Douglas, Mariah Hall, Nyvea Jointer, Ruby Kahl, Collin McCune, Hunter McDonald, Jacob Means, Brent Nichols, George Pellick, Gabrielle Peton, Eric Shumar, Kenney Tarka, Dev’von Taylor, Izzabella Vasbinder, Adam Vojacek
