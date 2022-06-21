The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors:
Ava Clark, Chloe Czapp, Emily Dolan, Preston Drennon. Cyan Eilam, Joseph ElAyazra,Brynn Hibbs, Ciara Horabik, Aubrey King, Matthew Kishel, Giselle Kovach, Alexa Lewandowsky, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, Kenya Shaw, Samuel Vollstedt
High honors: Emalee Bugai, Logan Chisler, John Cossu, Aliya Davis, Jordyn Davis, Ramielle Grayson, Ava Petrock, Aiden Thomas, Gabriella Vilchek
Honors: Geoffrey Douglas, Skyler Gates, Iyauna Hailey, Kaeden Majoros, Kashmere Minton, Blake Olesko, Cameron Phillips, Philip Sahady, Madison Stowe, Hannah Talbert, Camden Wellington
Grade 7
Highest honors: Elijah Booker, Tyler Camilli, Emma Fertal, John Gira, Tyler Glumac, Kylie Kolek, Johnathan Maines, Catherine Moran, Leonard Pasquale, Ava Rohland, Owen Shimshock, Brooke Walters
High honors: Samantha Beatty, Dominic Boone, Kevin Burnsworth, Anikan Conway, Devin Drake, Nadaje’ Lewis, Laurel Lindey, Blair Long, Aaron Milne, Marcus Nicholson, Jossalynn Novotny, Kelsey Perkins, Olivia Polacek, Abegail Rodgers, Robert Seighman, Kami Settles, Amiya Teeter, Amya Wilson
Honors: Jason Beck, Jonathan Bookhardt, Hayden Burnfield, Kaitlyn Davies, Zaydee Downer, Ashley Evanchak, Dustin Evans, Jersey Feick-White, Evelyn Hisnanick, Katelynn Houchins, Emily Howes, Nolan Hudock, Neovae Jordan, Camden Kline, Jeremiah McDonald, Albrie Metts, Levi Oakes, Haylie Riggar, Abigayle Thomas
Grade 6
Highest honors: Kenzie Adams, Emma Leigh Bailey, Nonalee Bryant, Syriphia Corbin, Jonah Dillinger, Khloe Earley, Sophie Fedor, AiJanae Foster, Breeonna Paolicelli, Nash Petroff, Olivia Sealy, Charlize Stutler, Eian Teeter, Tavan Ternitsky, Paityn Thomas, Aidan Turcotte, Kaleigh Urban
High honors: Lorenzo Adams, Devon Bell, Cooper Cetera, Tyler Cooper, Emily Crawford, Adeline Evermon, Haylee Feick, Robin Foster, Damienn Hailey, Alonna Hewitt, Lucas Holup, Ni’jaie Jordan, Hayley Lawrence, Lucas Liggit, Lanasia Little, Gavin Mancino, Makayla Mayfield, Thomas Milan, Laila Orris, Jayden Pace, Elijah Patterson. Silas Patterson, Lena Rechichar, Peyton Remington, Kaleigh Rittenhouse, Marlena Sager, Shane Smith, Jacob Thomas, Chloe Tressa
Honors: Adanna Bradey, Kaylee Brandonio, Alizabeth Campbell, Julia Capozzoli, Maddox Cooper, Cynseir Douglas, Austin Dugan, Hayden Feick, Jonathan Gaudi, Lexxi Gregg, Kallia Gregory, Xavier Harris, Connor Hogan, Daneisha Kennedy, Olivia Kurtz, Michael Long, Serena Lundelius, Marija Malich, Gavin McKinzie, Madison Monroe, Trebor Moran, Aidan Napolillo, Zachary Rankin, Alex Remington, Malayna Robison, Jeffrey Sebeck, Memphis Shumar, Mark Sibula, Ember Snook, Quin’C Vance
