The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Talen Bagwell, Alexander Booker, Jayden Dillinger, Aaliyah Kelley, Daniel Koon, Hannah Legarsky, Luke Lundelius, Aiden Morgan, Delaney Reposky, Sarah Sawka, Emily Teeter, Paige Thomas, Michael Ulery
High honors: Delaney Ansell, Cienna Cetera, Christopher Climes, Omarion Grayson, Bryce Horabik, Harlie Porter, Alanta Williams
Honors: Tristan Crable, Amiah Crawford, Kylie Davies, Jacob Davis, Ryan Haluska, Willow Herforth, Nathan Illig, Cameron Moats, Mia O’Hern, Skylar Shaffer, Austyn Smith, Gene Thorpe
Grade 7
Highest honors: Logan Chisler, Emily Dolan, Preston Drennon, Cyan Eilam, Joseph El-Ayazra, Skyler Gates, Ciara Horabik, Matthew Kishel, Giselle Kovach, Alexa Lewandowsky, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, Cameron Phillips, Kenya Shaw, Samuel Vollstedt
High honors: Nicholas Attama, Emalee Bugai, Ava Clark, Chloe Czapp, Elias Eggers, Ramielle Grayson, Kaeden Majoros, Ava Petrock, Hannah Talbert, Aiden Thomas, Exzavier Vargas, Camden Wellington
Honors: Shane Axton, John Cossu, Aliya Davis, Aiden Dowling, Brooklyn Grooms, Katelyn Ranka, Madison Stowe, David Turtzer, Gabriella Vilchek, Benjamin Vojacek, Brian Youler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.