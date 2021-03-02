The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Delaney Ansell, Talen Bagwell, Alexander Booker, Jayden Dillinger, Omarion Grayson, Aaliyah Kelley, Hannah Legarsky, Luke Lundelius, Delaney Reposky, Sarah Sawka, Paige Thomas, Michael Ulery
High honors: Cienna Cetera, Christpoher Climes, Tristan Crable, Daniel Koon, Mia O’Hern, Emily Teeter, Gene Thorpe, Kaydence Vernon
Honors: William Boyd, Kylie Davies, Willow Herforth, Bryce Horabik, Harlie Porter, Cody Sisler, Alanta Williams
Grade 7
Highest honors: Nicholas Attama, Ava Clark, Chloe Czapp, Emily Dolan, Cyan Eilam, Joseph El-Ayazra, Matthew Kishel, Giselle Kovach, Alexa Lexandowsky, Elizabeth McCune, Caitlin Miske, Ava Petrock, Cameron Phillips, Kenya Shaw, Aiden Thomas, Exzavier Vargas, Samuel Vollstedt, Camden Wellington,
High honors: Logan Chisler, John Cossu, Skyler Gates, Brooklyn Grooms, Brynn Hibbs, Samuel McVicker
Honors: Dylan Angeline, Braden Barry, Emalee Bugai, Geoffrey Douglas, Aiden Dowling, Preston Drennon, Iyauna Hailey, JaLeia Kirby, Alysa Mickey, James Perschka, Gabriella Vilchek
Grade 6
Highest honors: Elijah Booker, Dominic Boone, Anikan Conway, Dustin Evans, Jersey Feick, John Gira, Tyler Glumac, Evelyn Hisnanick, Kylee Kaminsky, Kylie Kolek, Blair Long, Johnathan Maines, Jeremiah McDonald, Aaron Milne, Catherine Moran, Marcus Nicholson, Leonard Pasquale, Olivia Polacek, Haylie Riggar, Ava Rohland, Kami Settles, Owen Shimshock, Nicholas Stimmel, Amiya Teeter, Alexis Weight
High honors: Gabriel Angelo, Gavin Basinger, Christian Brockman, Kevin Burnsworth, Tyler Camilli, Connor Christner, Kaitlyn Davies, Zaydee Downer, Devin Drake, Ashley Evanchak, Emma Fertal, Maggie Fronius, Kash Haynes, Camden Kline, Laurel Lindey, Amizhe Moore, Levi Oakes, Kelsey Perkins, Brooke Walters, Julian White, Garrett Yoders
Honors: Gauge Arnold, Savannah Black, Dio Broadwater, Riley Coffey, Kane Cole, Sequoia Douglas, William Earley, Antonio Garner, Taylor Gibel, Erika Glagola, Logan Harford, Jalynn Harris, Emily Howes, Nolan Hudock, Lee Miller, Jossalyn Novotny, Robert Seighman, Olivia Shumar, Abigayle Thomas, Amya Wilson, Landon Zuzak
