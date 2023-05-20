Food distributions
There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Those wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
The food bank at The First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, is on Saturday, June 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. Use the lower-level rear door.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drives on Tuesday, May 23, from noon till 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville, and on Thursday, June 22 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Schedule appointments for either at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Church announcements
The BAMA luncheon to honor the Bible Released Time volunteers will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the pavilion of the Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock. Reservations are required.
Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St,, Brownsville will have its annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included on the menu will be chicken salad croissants, ham BBQ sandwiches, strawberry smoothies, strawberries with shortcake/waffles and the drinks will be lemonade, iced tea, and coffee. The public is invited to attend.
On Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope, a Christ centered 12-step program, will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. It is open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction, as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information or access to the Zoom meeting, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
Malden Christian Fellowship is also holding a weekly women’s meeting that is open to all women and teen girls on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Issues discussed include depression, anxiety, grief and eating disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.