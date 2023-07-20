Food distributions
The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Those wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
The food bank at The First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, is on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Please use the lower-level rear door, and allow extra time to complete registration paperwork.
Church announcements
Vacation Bible School sponsored by the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association runs Monday, Aug. 7 through Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. daily at St. Mary’s Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, for children who have completed third through fifth grades. Parents should contact the Rev. Keith Almond with child’s name, address, phone, and grade completed at almond.keith4388@gmail.com, by text at 240-277-5731 or by mail at Fr. Keith Almond, P.O. Box 83, Hiller, Pa., 15444.
On Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the addiction recovery ministry There is Hope, a Christ centered 12-step program, will be held at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. It is open to those in recovery and those struggling with addiction, as well as their family members or loved ones. For more information or access to the Zoom meeting, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
Malden Christian Fellowship is holding a weekly women’s meeting that is open to all women and teen girls on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Issues discussed include depression, anxiety, grief and eating disorders.
Blood drives
There will be a blood drive at the First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville, on Tuesday, July 25, from noon to 5:30 p.m., and at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
