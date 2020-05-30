Brownsville Area High School awarded diplomas to the Class of 2020 in a ceremony held at May 26 at the Brownsville Drive-In.
Addressing their classmates via pre-recorded video were senior class president and valedictorian Sainiana Waqanivalu and salutatorian Declan Johnson.
Waqanivalu is a daughter of Akuila and Venilove Waqanivalu of Suva, Fiji. She emigrated to the United States from the islands of Fiji and moved to the state of California in 2009 and five years later to Brownsville.
She played varsity volleyball and basketball, and was on the all-county girls’ volleyball team. She and has been a recipient of the Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete award.
She has received numerous academic and other honors and awards, including Rotary Student of the Month, Iron Falcon Award, National Community Service Leaders of America Award, Regional Community Service Leaders Award, all-section varsity volleyball award, Challenge Program Community Service winner and Challenge Program for Academic Excellence.
She is also a member of the 4.0 Club.
Waqanivalu has participated in numerous school-related extracurricular activities, including: Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Brownsville Academic League; Brownsville Leo Club; Students in Action; Environmental Club; Envirothon Team; Brownsville Interact Club; Brownsville Debate Club; Math Competition Team; National Honor Society; French Honor Society.
Waqanivalu plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania and will double major in business and political science.
Outside of school, she is a certified trainer for Texas Roadhouse.
Johnson is a son of Dean and Jennifer Johnson of Brownsville.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Penn State 4.0 Club and Cal U Honors Program. He has also been a Rotary Student of the Month, and is a recipient of the California University of Pennsylvania merit scholarship and the Elles Most Valuable Student Scholarship. He has been a recipient of the Herald-Standard Scholar-Athlete award.
His extracurricular activities include track and field, LEO Club; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Thespian Society and Interact.
In the fall, Johnson plans to attend Cal U for computer science and aspires to become a software developer.
Outside of school, he is employed by Duda’s Farms Inc.
