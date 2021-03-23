The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at St. Peter’s Church parish center, 118 Church St., Brownsville on Tuesday, March 30.
The drive runs from noon to 5:30 p.m.
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Brownsville to schedule an appointment.
