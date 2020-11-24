Brownsville Free Public Library has returned to offering curbside pickup only due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.
Items can still be requested from other libraries by calling BFPL at 724-785-7272 or e-mailing brpublib@gmail.com. The book return bin is open around the clock, and the Amnesty for All program remains in effect.
Staff will still be on hand to provide fax, copy and scan services. Patrons should call in advance or knock on the door for assistance.
Library personnel will move forward with a virtual Christmas story reading Dec. 9, but have canceled the in-person visit/photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We are here to support the community as always and we appreciate your patience during these uncertain times,” said Lori Barron, BFPL’s director.
The library is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.