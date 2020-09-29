Brownsville Free Public Library has launched an “amnesty for all” program that will waive all fines and fees for all overdue library books and other borrowed items.
Any patron who has lost a book or damaged a book can drop a note into the box at the library at 100 Seneca St., Brownsville. The note should include contact information for the borrower.
Overdue items can be dropped in the blue bin beside the main door of the facility.
The amnesty program will be in place through Dec. 31. For additional information, call 724-785-7272.
