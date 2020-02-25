Brownsville Historical Society will welcome textile artist John Cody Edgar for a presentation at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Nemacolin Castle as part of the society’s winter lecture series. Admission is free.
Edgar, of Brownsville, will demonstrate the history of early American weaving, spinning and embroidery as well as discuss styles and details of 18th century handiwork.
Kim Brashear, spokeswoman for the historical society, shared information that Edgar is a self-taught textile artist who has studied the history and hands-on work of weaving, spinning, embroidery and antique textile machines for the past 10 years.
Edgar will be the second speaker in this winter series titled “Days Gone By . . .” The historical society explained on the Nemacolin Castle website that each month will feature a speaker discussing historical topics.
The series debuted in January with Brownsville historian Brian Brashear, whose presentation was called, “1759: Col. James Burd and the Road to Redstone.’’
“The first one was tremendous. We couldn’t get another one in here,’’ said Kim Brashear, noting her son’s presentation will be repeated in April due to public interest.
The series will also feature Madelyn Cindric, a retired art and home economics teacher in the Albert Gallatin School District, who wrote a book and will speak about Fayette County glass houses in March.
Brashear said the series is being well received.
“There’s a lot of interest,’’ she said, “in the history of Brownsville.’’
Brownsville Historical Society operates Nemacolin Castle, which is owned by Fayette County. More information on tours and events is available at www.nemacolincastle.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.