Brownsville Free Public Library is the newest member of WQED’s Inquire Within program, which aspires to re-imagine media-first partnerships that create impactful educational experiences in learning for children and families.
The partnership empowers librarians to create innovative, imaginative programing using researched-based, parent-trusted content from PBS.
A kickoff event at the library, 100 Seneca St., Brownsville, will be held on Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. The program is for children ages 2 to 7, and will allow them to explore activity stations featuring favorite PBS KIDS characters like Hero Elementary, Elinor Wonders Why, Odd Squad, and Molly of Denali.
Call the library at 724-785-7272 for more details and to register.
Inquire Within launched in October 2016 at Peters Township Library in Washington County and now includes 43 libraries throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
