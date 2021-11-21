On the Friday after Thanksgiving, the Greater Brownsville Chamber will continue its decades-long tradition of filling the streets with thousands of luminaria to usher in the holiday season.
“People drive in from towns all around to see the area glow with holiday spirit,” said Carl DellaPenna, local businessman and Brownsville Chamber representative. “This year will be no different, except that with all the work that has taken place in town over the last couple of years, it will be even more beautiful.”
The celebration has been near and dear to the hearts of the chamber, which financially supports the event through member support and donations from individuals and businesses.
The luminaria are set in place by volunteers from the fire departments, schools, organizations, businesses and residents. Once they are set, each is lit and the town glows. Area fire departments hold a Christmas Fire Truck parade through the streets of the area, with Santa onboard, to welcome the holiday season.
“The trucks are all decorated and festive. The parade rolls through the community with lights, sirens, and Christmas music. People, families, kids – everyone is outside to greet the trucks. The kids always look for Santa - he’s the star of the night and rides on the fire truck. It’s a great tradition for a small town, and one that I personally hope will continue for many years to come,” said Brownsville Mayor Ross Swords.
The chamber and local fire departments planned this year’s event, and a different fire company will act as the host each year.
“The joint planning has happened for many years, we just more or less formalized it this year. Last year, South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company was the host and passed out more than 100 treat bags to local children following the truck parade. This year, the host is the North Side Fire Company #1. The chamber purchases and prepares the treats, the fireman are happy to give them to our kids from Brownsville. It’s such a fun night of celebration,” said Jack Lawver, chamber representative and president of the North Side department.
After traveling through Hiller, South Brownsville, Downtown, West Brownsville, and the North Side, the parade will end near the stage in downtown Brownsville around 7 p.m. There, Santa will share treats with children.
Several other events are also upcoming in Brownsville, including one Sunday to recognize the repainted Coca-Cola sign downtown.
Music from Blended Reality Band will be performed downtown from 4 to 5 p.m. The Coca-Cola Caravan, a mural dedication and photos with Santa and the soda’s polar bear will occur between 5 and 8 p.m.
Holiday tours at Nemacolin Castle begin Nov. 26 and will continue Friday-Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. through the holiday season, with tickets available on Eventbrite.com.
Additionally, the Sons of Italy Lodge in the borough will hold a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner and wine tasting on Dec. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available at several area businesses, or by calling 724-785-2750.
Those who’d like to help others have a happier holiday can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the borough municipal building, 200 Second St., or Brownsville Fire Company #1, 510 Market St., through Dec. 3.
The fire department, Brownsville Elementary School and Swords are organizing the event. Those who donated will be entered into a drawing for Coca-Cola merchandise.
