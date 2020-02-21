BROWNSVILLE – Concerns were raised at the Brownsville Area School District board of directors meeting Thursday, regarding payment of expenses for a high school musical that was held last December.
According to Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer, the district allocated $7,500 for the production of “The Little Mermaid”— $2,500 more than is normally earmarked for a play or musical. But when district officials received bills for the musical, they discovered that the production went over budget. School officials did not discuss the overage amount, but Hartbauer said it was "significant."
“Before we pay all our bills, we need to first resolve some personnel issues regarding the procedures and protocols for that production,” said Dr. Hartbauer.
Several members of the audience addressed the board, expressing concern that Brownsville teacher Tricia Rohlf has not yet received her $3,000 stipend for directing the musical.
“I feel some board members are not as supportive of the arts as they are for other activities such as sports,” said Brownsville resident Debbie Rice. “It feels like you are singling out the musical. I also feel that students who aren’t in sports are sometimes neglected.”
Peggy Gursky, another Brownsville resident, demanded answers why Rohlf was not receiving her stipend.
“My daughter was told her she would not be paid,” she said. “She put in many hours on that musical.”
Solicitor Jeremy Davis said the board could not discuss this matter because it was a personnel issue. He added that no further action will be taken until the issue is resolved.
Director Rocky Brashear said he fully supports allocating money for musicals as long as the budget is approved by the board.
“Musicals give kids an opportunity to expand their horizons,” said Brashear. “I don’t think you can put a dollar amount on everything you do here.”
Director Andy Dorsey questioned why the district used money for an administrative retreat that was held at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort last summer, rather than for the musical.
“Wouldn’t that money be better spent on the arts at Brownsville School District?” he said. “This doesn’t look good.”
Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Beth Hutson replied that funding for the retreat came from a different source.
“We didn’t spend one cent of taxpayers' money for the retreat,” she said. “Local businesses provided sponsorship so we could have that retreat offsite. And there was even some money leftover, which went back to Brownsville School District.”
Hutson said the retreat was held offsite to minimize interruptions and to give workers an opportunity to finish upgrades to the district’s offices. In addition, the district forged a relationship with Nemacolin Woodlands, which could provide students with jobs at the resort.
“Thanks to that retreat, we had time to work on areas such as instructional assessment, professional development and data assessment,” she said. “We put all of that into place to help us start a successful school year.”
Director Richard Gates dispelled any rumors that Brownsville Area School District will discontinue supporting its musical productions.
“Musicals are not going away,” he said. “We will always have musicals at Brownsville School District.”
Hartbauer said district officials will continue discussions regarding the overage for this year's musical and Rohlf's stipend.
In other business, the board approved:
n A resolution calling for charter school funding reform
n The Intermediate Unit I budget for the 2020-2021 school year
n First readings for the use of livestream video on school district property and a social media policy
