The Brownsville Area School Board has elected to hold all meetings remotely for the indefinite future due to the current pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus.
In a meeting held Wednesday by Zoom video conference, the school board of directors voted to suspend its policies requiring an in-person quorum for board meetings until further notice, citing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
The board will instead meet by teleconference or video conference.
Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Pennsylvania earlier on Wednesday, which came two days after he declared that schools statewide would remain closed indefinitely.
Brownsville also authorized its superintendent to approve all necessary bills and payments and perform other such actions necessary for operation of the district during the pandemic.
School directors requested that Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer supply them via email with a list of payments he approves so they can continue to monitor district operations.
Director Rocky Brashear asked Hartbauer to provide the board with regular communication regarding district business while the board is unable to meet in person.
“With the situation that we’re in, if you can just daily or weekly let us know what’s happening. We have constituents out there that we all have to give some kind of answer to,” said Brashear.
