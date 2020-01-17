Brownsville Area School District will soon see significant savings by refinancing its bond.
On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer announced that Royal Bank of Canada refinanced the district’s bond for an interest rate of 1.45 percent. At a previous meeting, the board voted to explore refinancing options for the district’s $6.5 million bond.
“We were initially hoping to save about $100,000 by refinancing the bond,” said Hartbauer during the board’s monthly meeting. “But the news turned out to be even better. We learned that the district will be saving up to $191,000.”
Hartbauer noted that the district was able to secure an excellent refinancing deal, thanks to all-time low interest rates and the hard work of the school board and business manager.
“Refinancing the bond will help our district to better plan for upcoming budgets,” said Hartbauer, who added that terms for the bond refinancing will not be extended.
Also, during the meeting, the board unanimously voted to hire Ramont Small as head high school varsity football coach. Small previously served as an assistant for Ringgold High School’s football team.
“We were greatly impressed with Ramont’s ability to communicate with kids and relate to student athletes,” said Hartbauer. “We are hoping he will help to revitalize our football program.”
In other business:
n Hartbauer announced that kindergarten registration will be held on March 26 and March 27.
n The board unanimously approved the purchase of ELA and math supplemental resources from Triumph Learning and unanimously approved quotes from Tri State Design & Construction for HVAC duck work replacement and ceiling demolition and from Apex Cleaning Supply, Inc. for a concrete polishing project
n Hartbauer recognized all nine school board members for their hard work, as part of School Board Recognition Month. Earlier in the month, the board voted to keep its leadership team in place, including Ronald Dellarose, president; Cheryl Terravecchia, vice president; John Harvey, secretary; and Gary Seelye, treasurer.
