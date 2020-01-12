Utility crews were still attempting early Friday afternoon to locate a gas leak near Brownsville Area High School that cancelled classes in the district.
Brownsville Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer said the district is expected to reopen to students Monday once the source of the leak is located and the line is repaired, which should occur over the weekend, he said.
The leak was detected about 10 to 15 feet southwest of the high school shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, said Hartbauer, prompting the district to cancel after-school activities and Friday classes for the entire district campus in Hiller.
Hartbauer said on Friday that Columbia Gas is working to locate the main source of the leak, the cause of which is as of yet undetermined.
