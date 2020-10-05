Two local communities are holding Halloween parades and trick-or-treating.
Brownsville and West Brownsville will both hold trick-or-treat on Oct. 31, Brownsville from 4 to 6 p.m. and West Brownsville from 6 to 8 p.m.
Brownsville will host its annual parade at 7 p.m. that evening. Lineup in front of South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department, 530 Water St., begins at 6:30 p.m. The parade will end in Snowdon Square downtown.
Costume judging, trunk-or-treat and free treat bags are part of the festivities, and health safety guidelines will be followed.
West Brownsville is having a parade as well – but not of costumed residents.
A parade of fire trucks, police cars and community members will drive up and down each street, passing out treats to children.
Those who want a treat basket are asked to RSVP via that West Brownsville Facebook page, @westbrownsvilleboro.
The borough is also holding a costume contest with two ways to enter. Judges will be watching for costumes as they parade through streets handing out treats, or contestants can post images on social media with the hashtag “#westbrownsvillehalloween2020” between Oct. 26 and 30.
Awards will be given out in person during the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.