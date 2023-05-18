PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Bruceton Road from Route 281 to the West Virginia Line in Henry Clay Township, beginning Monday, May 22.
Bruceton Road lane restrictions to begin next week in Henry Clay Township
