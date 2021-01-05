For the 2020-2021 school year, six businesses from various industries are participating in and supporting the implementation of The Challenge Program, Inc. (TCP), and workforce development in seven schools across Fayette County.
The Challenge Program, Inc.’s mission is to build sustainable business/education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required for success in school and in their future careers. The program is for all students in grades 10, 11 and 12.
TCP, in partnership with businesses, challenged students during the fall of 2020 to compete in TCP’s five incentivized categories that directly link to academic and career success. The categories are attendance, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), community service, academic improvement, and academic excellence. This year, TCP implemented its motivational messaging and connected students to local businesses utilizing virtual platforms in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
The 2020 virtual kick-off presentation included an introduction to TCP’s five award categories and presentations from business partners about careers for each active school. Businesses will continue to engage with students throughout the year in a variety of safe and socially distant work-related activities: video facility tours, virtual classroom “take-over” presentations, social media business partner campaigns, student-led Q&A’s with business representatives and virtual career days.
Supporting businesses for Fayette County schools, are listed below with their sponsored high schools for the 2020-2021 school year. TCP is grateful to each business for their time and financial support.
COE Distributing: Albert Gallatin High School, Brownsville High School, Laurel Highlands High School and Uniontown High School
Ford Business Machines: Brownsville High School and Connellsville High School
Johnson Matthey: Albert Gallatin High School
Quality Life Services Henry Clay: Fayette County Career and Technology Institute
Quality Life Services Markleysburg: Fayette County Career and Technology Institute
Williams Energy: Connellsville Career and Technology Center
The Challenge Program, Inc. is always looking for businesses interested in strengthening their community by supporting the good habits and career readiness of high school students for the future of Fayette County.
The Challenge Program, Inc. encourages businesses interested in building the future of the region to call for more information. Call Sara Deyarmin Jones, director of program development at 814-533-7401 x103.
