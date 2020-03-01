People who work and volunteer at the Connellsville Area Community Ministries talk about its identity as a gathering place – and as a space where people can speak openly about their needs.
The Rev. Darlene Jackson works in the office at CACM and often engages with the people who come there for services. The center serves, she explained, as a place where people can receive support for needs that aren’t always readily visible.
“I’ve lived in many cities,” Jackson said. “You don’t see the homelessness as much in Fayette County. You don’t see the people laying on the benches; you don’t see the people out with their signage, asking for help. You don’t see it as much as you do in a (large) city.”
But the needs, she said, do exist.
“A lot of people manage to stay with other people,” she said, even if they’re likely to be in overcrowded conditions. That, she said, can make their problems harder for others to observe to help solve – and it can make the roles of organizations such as CACM all the more vital.
“Until they come to one of these agencies, we don’t know,” Jackson said.
Jackson has worked in a number of other positions that deal with people experiencing deeply felt needs.
“Economically disadvantaged people – that’s my heartbeat,” she said. “I just feel like everyone should have a place to call home, even if it’s just a small home.”
CACM, as its website notes, offers a food pantry, crisis assistance and a Care & Share Boutique, among other services.
“Our food pantry is one of the most important things that we do,” said Rob Reamer, CACM executive director. “We serve 300 to 400 families a month.”
Reamer noted the extensive community help the agency receives for the pantry.
Volunteering plays a crucial role at CACM – both for the people seeking help and the volunteers themselves.
Clara Brougher has been volunteering at CACM for about eight years. She helps people find clothes in the thrift store, among a multitude of other tasks.
“They come in for clothing,” she said. “We give coats when it’s cold, and we had the free scarves, free hats, free gloves. They can make their own selection.”
But Brougher also underlined the interaction.
“Sometimes they don’t buy a thing – they just sit and talk,” she said. “It’s a gathering place, a Christian gathering place.”
