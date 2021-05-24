Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center was among several schools across the state to receive a Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) grant to support new partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, or associations to create employment and training career paths for students.
The center received $245,715 to buy additional equipment for the pre-apprenticeship program and increase the number of industry-recognized qualifications offered to pre-apprentices in the program.
The goals are to increase training opportunities for pre-apprentices on additional pieces of equipment, and to increase safety by offering additional industry-recognized qualifications. Both will better equip pre-apprentices with the skills needed to successfully transition to the registered apprenticeship sponsor, improve pre-apprentices’ scores on the NOCTI end-of-program assessment, and fill current and anticipated labor market needs in the Westmoreland-Fayette workforce region for operating engineers.
CACTC was the only school in Fayette County to receive the grant funding.
Awarded through the state Department of Labor and Industry, the grants aim to create learning opportunities for participating students that will include classroom training, workplace visits, internships, apprenticeships, mentorships, employment opportunities, job shadowing or externships.
“The Schools-to-Work program will create or enhance local career pathways in communities throughout Pennsylvania,” L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “The program establishes dynamic and innovative partnerships between schools and local businesses to create employment and training pathways including work-based learning opportunities, apprenticeships, and jobs for high school students during the school year, the summer and after graduation that prepare students for life after high school.”
