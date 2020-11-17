California University of Pennsylvania will host free financial literacy webinars on Thursday, Nov. 19 and Tuesday Dec. 1, featuring experts from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Heather Brown, an analyst and CFPB FinEx program lead in the Office of Financial Education, will discuss how to build and manage credit during the COVID-19 pandemic from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 19.
Participants also will learn about free educational resources provided by the CFPB and other federal departments.
From 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 1, CFPB experts Brian Stone and Adebukola Dada will discuss budgeting and managing student loans.
Stone is a CFPB policy analyst, and Dada is an outreach specialist for the Section for Students and Young Consumers at CFPB.
The webinars are being organized by the Cal U Finance Club and the Department of Academic Success.
“This has been an especially challenging year for many of us financially,” said Dr. Nan Li, Finance Club adviser and professor at Cal U. “We want to offer educational opportunities that can enhance financial literacy for our students and the community.”
Registration is required for each event. For links, visit calu.edu/news/2020/cal-u-financial-webinars.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.