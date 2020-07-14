California University of Pennsylvania is among the first universities to join the ReUp Network, a national initiative that provides a path to graduation for students who have some college experience but no degree.
ReUp enables students to complete their degree at any of the transfer network’s 13 partner institutions. The ReUp Network includes two members of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education – Clarion University and Cal U.
“As a longtime leader in online education, Cal U is an especially good fit for students who need a convenient, affordable option for completing their bachelor’s or master’s degree,” said Dr. Daniel Engstrom, interim provost at Cal U. “Today’s job market is highly competitive. We don’t want students who ‘stopped out’ to be left behind. ReUp makes it easy for former Cal U students to come back and earn a diploma. And it will introduce students across the country to Cal U’s top-quality academic programs.”
More than 36 million Americans have attended college but have not finished their degree, ReUp reports, citing data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
“Since workers without degrees are often the most likely to lose their jobs during economic downturns – and the last to be hired in an upswing – college completion can have an outsized employment impact during periods of economic uncertainty,” said Sarah Horn, co-founder and CEO of ReUp Education.
“Together with student-focused institutions like Cal U, we are creating a national on-ramp to expand access to flexible, affordable pathways to college completion.”
Free to students, ReUp uses data science, data-informed communication and hands-on coaching to help students return to their previous institution or identify another school that meets their current needs. Personalized coaching supports them through graduation. Nationwide, ReUp provides access to more than 300 undergraduate and graduate programs in high-demand fields such as health care, business, information technology and more.
Outside of Pennsylvania, the ReUp Network includes Arkansas Tech University; Bellevue University; Brandman University; Ducere Global Business School; Eastern Michigan University; Excelsior College; Old Dominion University; Salem University; University of Idaho; University of Tennessee, Martin; and Texas A&M University - Central Texas.
Students can learn more at reupeducation.com/finish-my-degree/.
