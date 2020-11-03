Those interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at California University of Pennsylvania are invited to attend one of two virtual open house events Nov. 4 and Nov. 14.
From 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 14, students can talk with Cal U administrators, staff and students in live chat rooms, discover majors, and learn more about the admissions process, financial aid and student life.
To register, visit calu.edu/openhouse.
Graduate school information sessions:
Those interested in pursuing their master’s or doctoral degree are invited to virtual information sessions 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 5 or Dec. 3.
Cal U offers more than 90 graduate degrees, certificates or certifications. At the information session, future students can meet with faculty and financial aid staff to learn about the benefits of a Cal U graduate program.
To register or for more information, visit calu.edu/gradopenhouse.
