The free Learning and Language Center preschool program at California University of Pennsylvania has openings for spring for children ages 3-5.
Sessions will be held virtually during the spring semester, which ends April 30. Preschool classes begin Feb. 2.
The Learning and Language Center is a laboratory school under the supervision of faculty in the communication disorders program. Cal U graduate and undergraduate students work directly with the children as part of their clinical experience.
Activities will help children learn letters and numbers; science, technology, art and math skills; and social skills. Families are encouraged to participate in each session.
For enrollment and program information, email Sheri Passarelli, director of the Learning and Language Center, at passarelli@calu.edu, or call the center at 724-938-4175.
