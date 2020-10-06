Registration for California University of Pennsylvania’s five-week winter college is now open.
Students who attend any college or university may register for the online classes.
The winter session at Cal U runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 15, between the fall and spring semesters. This year’s winter college offers 27 undergraduate and 24 graduate courses.
Online registration and a complete course list are available at calu.edu/winter-college, along with information about tuition and fees, financial aid, library services and technology support.
“Because Winter College courses are 100% online, they are especially convenient for students who may be busy with work or family obligations between the fall and spring semesters,” said Dr. Daniel Engstrom, Cal U’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.