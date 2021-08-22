The Rutledge Institute for Early Childhood Education preschool, located on the campus of California University of Pennsylvania, celebrated the graduation of 10 children Aug. 13.
The institute, funded through a gift from Karen and Tom Rutledge, brings teachers from The Village, a nationally accredited childhood education center located in California, Pa., to campus to provide high-quality preschool education to eligible children ages 3-5.
All children attending the Rutledge Institute preschool receive full scholarships. Beginning in Fall 2021, the number of children will double — from 20 to 40 — and each will receive a hot lunch.
For enrollment information, visit www.thevillagecares.org/rutledge-institute, email sears@calu.edu or call 724-938-5455.
