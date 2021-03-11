Calvary UM Church, 34 Clarke Street, Uniontown will be having its monthly food pantry food distribution on Friday, March 12 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
This distribution is for preregistered clients that are already registered for the Calvary Food Pantry. Those attending should park in the upper parking lot and will be guided in line when the food is ready to be distributed.
Organizers ask recipients to remain in their vehicles, as the prepackaged boxes will be loaded into cars.
