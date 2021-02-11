Calvary UM Church, 34 Clarke St., Uniontown will have its monthly food pantry food distribution on Friday, Feb. 12 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
The distribution is for clients who already registered for the Calvary Food Pantry. Those receiving food should park in the upper parking lot and will be guided into the line when the food is ready to be distributed.
Recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles. The pre-packaged boxes will be loaded into vehicles. There will be no exceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.