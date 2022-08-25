Over 95 vehicles and nearly 1,000 people showed up for Marshall Elementary School’s Back to School BBQ and Car Cruise on Aug. 18.
Thursday, August 25, 2022 5:54 AM
Principal Jessica Scott said this school year’s theme is “Boys and Girls, Start Your Engines.” Students voted on the car-cruise winners including Belle Distelraph, a former Marshall Elementary student now Laurel Highlands Middle School. She was awarded “Best Color” and “Fan Favorite.” Ron Cole received the “Mighty Mustang” award.
The event also included food trucks, Chinese auctions, raffles and a DJ. Scott said in accordance with this year’s theme, each student has a race care in the school’s lobby to track their progress and will receive a Matchbox car with their name and homeroom labeled. Students can race the toy car into their new classroom when school starts on Monday.
