Even in uncertain times created by COVID-19, one thing is certain: success stories are happening on a regular basis at the Greene County Career and Technology Center in Waynesburg.
Despite enduring a challenging year due to the virus, students have continued their path to bright futures in their desired careers.
Kaitlyn Pester, 17, and Zachary Yeager, 18, both of Waynesburg, students in the CTC Culinary Arts program, participated in the Sullivan University Throwdown in April - a culinary management competition - and their hard paid off. Each student earned a $20,000 scholarship to the school.
Dan Wagner, culinary arts instructor, said Sullivan University, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the leading culinary schools in the country to offer online demonstrations and classes online after COVID-19 impacted the nation.
Knowing that students could be not awarded scholarships for competitions because they were being shut down to the pandemic, the university created virtual events, classes and competitions that students could engage in, Wagner added.
Unlike typical in-person competitions, however, this one required Pester and Yeager to get creative, working as an efficient team to create and design a restaurant concept.
Using Powerpoint, they created an online video where they each worked from their respective homes on different parts of the project, and then later edited their presentation together before submitting their entry.
The duo – who both started in the culinary arts program at CTC during their sophomore year – said working that way was quite a challenge.
“We hadn’t done anything like this before, so it was very hectic,” Pester said. “I think we both felt overwhelmed at first, but once we got the hang of it we found our groove as a team.”
Yeager agreed, adding that the unique work environment created by COVID-19 created challenges.
“It definitely wasn’t easy working from home and then having to effectively edit what we recorded, but after we started to gel it became easier,” Yeager said.
Both said they were excited to see their hard work pay off with their scholarships. Pester is in her senior year at Waynesburg Central High School and CTC, and she plans to attend Sullivan University in the fall of 2021, while Yeager, who graduated from high school this past summer, recently arrived on the university campus to start his year.
Yeager said his ultimate goal is to own and manage his own restaurant. Pester shared similar sentiments, and both students expressed their gratitude for their educational experiences at CTC.
“The program and CTC helped me be a better student,” Pester said. “I have wanted to pursue my interests in culinary arts for a long time, and I’m very grateful for Mr. Wagner, the program and the technology center for the experiences and for inspiring me.”
Wagner said he could not be more proud of the duo.
“Zachary was a fantastic student within the culinary arts program,” he said. “When he worked on projects, his mathematical abilities in management was above many I have seen. He was focused to detail, which helped make their Throwdown project so successful. He and Kaitlyn worked well together as a team.”
“And I also cannot offer enough praise for Kaitlyn, whose skills and dedication also greatly contributed to the project’s success,” he continued. “She has been an incredible student in the culinary arts program, and her passion and commitment to the program is amazing. Like Zachary, I see a very bright future for her.”
Another CTC student in a different program is also enjoying his own success story.
Cameron Barnhart, 18, of Carmichaels has been in the CTC Cooperative Education Program since his sophomore year and will graduate this school year within the center’s Building Construction program.
The co-op enables students to work with different companies and businesses while still in school.
Barnhart said his experiences have been plentiful, as he has been able to learn hands-on skills while working on building and/or construction projects for local and state prisons, Habitat for Humanity, Blueprints, Southwest Training Services and the Carmichaels Senior Center.
He is currently working on projects with the county’s Redevelopment Authority.
“Working on construction projects is very rewarding, especially when you’re starting from scratch and then finishing it, and you’re able to say, ‘I did that,’” Barnhart said. “I’m very grateful for the experiences, and cannot thank CTC enough for offering the co-op program.”
Barnhart is very busy with the Co-Op program and CTC and school classes, as well as participating in high school band and baseball and also working at Waynesburg University. However, he is ready to take on all challenges.
“This has been a challenging time because of the pandemic, for sure,” he said. “But adversity only makes me try harder.”
When he graduates, he said he will continue in the building and construction industries, businesses that run in his family.
Jennifer Nix, CTC workforce development coordinator and adult and cooperative education coordinator, said the co-op program definitely offers opportunities for students to succeed.
“I feel work experience is just as valuable as anything you can teach in a classroom setting,” she said. “And I make it my mission to employ as many students as possible out in the field.”
