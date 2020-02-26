The following students of Carmichaels Area High School have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Christina Adams, Kiara Brozik, Kaylin Bupka, Jacob Buttermore, Taylor Christopher, Amaris Diamond, Shea Dickey, Sarah Donaldson, Claire Dursa, Blanee-Jo Fabean, Alexis Feather, Abigail Fordyce, Caleb Gallagher, Leigha Helmbright, Nicholas Juliani, Matthew Kloska, Jonathan Lilley, Elizabeth Matyus, Katelyn Meadows, Emily Mundell, Alexa Neely, Cole Newland, Autumn Phillips, Trent’nn Piper, Kaitlyn Pratt, Parker Pratt, Maria Rankin, Remington Renner, Crystal Robuck, Taggart Shea, Kylie Sinn, Steven Spehar, Victoria Sullivan, Kenna Swauger, Bradley Walker, Emily Zacoi
High honors: Brady Barnhart, Garrett Dice, Brandy Donaldson, Tristan Grim, Hailey Kelly, Logan Mayhle, Ashlyn Penich, Damien Plavi, Michael Robison
Honors: Logan Campbell, Ethan Christopher, Emily Conklin, Alexander Cooke, Brianna Cumberledge, Michele Daniels, Alyssa Deems, Mason Faddis, Zackery Gamble, Joshua Hixon, Elijah Johnston, Thomas Jordan, Emma Kapp, Kevin Kelly, Delaney Lohr, Stephanie Pratt, Brenden Smith, Jacob Stajnrajh, Avery Strope, John Wine, Carissa Zalar
Grade 11
Highest honors: Peyton Armstrong, Nathaniel Bercosky, Jessi Blasinsky, Kyrstin Bowser, Anna Conard, Kloee Connelly, Brianna Dulik, Madison Ellsworth, Joel Ferek, Devon Hawkins, Zachary Hillsman, Emma Holaren, Emma Hyatt, Sydney Kuis, Nicole Ludrosky, Alexandra McGee, Shiann McGee, Hailey McMillen, Katherine Migliorisi, Christian Mori, Katelynn Nutt, Gavin Pratt, Mia Ranieri, Chloe Reefer-Barnes, Selena Rex, Alexandra Reynolds, Alizah Roberts, Devin Salsberry, Esther Schmelzlen, Jacob Smith, Hunter Voithofer, Ethan Wilczynski, Matthew Wilczynski
High honors: Scott Adams, Cameron Barnhart, Noah Beringo, Robert Coss, Donovan Hathaway, Brady Jones, Kyleigh Kozel, Joshalyn Lilley, Remmey Lohr, Trey Luoma, Jackson Machesky, Jessica Rychtarsky, Katie Swauger, Tyler Thomas, John Vrona, Bria Whipkey, Nathan Wine, Amber Wolff
Honors: Kaden Buttermore, Michael David, Trenton Eddy, Samuel Guesman, Emily Harper, Daryan Hennessey, Bailey Jones, Kirsten Linderman, John Pease, Austin Rulong, Jessica Smith, Sarah Speelman, Nathan Swaney, Hunter Thomas, Chad Trainor, Cheyenne Victor, Joshua Whipkey, Bryan White, McKenzie White
Grade 10
Highest honors: Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Braelyn Brozik, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Peyton Christopher, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Caleb Dobosh, Jasmine Ewing, Catherine Matyus, Emalee Mejia, Joshua Mix, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Nicholas Sholtis, Michael Vinsick, Andrew Waggett, Brooke Watters
High honors: Sydney Ankrom, Brandon Bennett, Lily Bosle, Kaylee Campbell, Mary Deems, Samantha Dulaney, Drake Long, Cody McCoy, Kylie Morris, Ivory Nelson, Taylor Price, Autumn Turco, Richard Wade
Honors: Garrett Bogucki, Grace Brown, Easton Burrie, Emma Childs, Destiny Daniels, Reed Dice, Jacob Eisiminger, Alyssa Ernest, Hannah Giles, Tenzing Houser, Jesse Jones, Zachary Kerik, Barry Kubina, Dylan Rohrer, Destiny Schneehagen, Jacob Smith, Canyon Swartz, Carter Swartz, Derrick Tennant, Aliyah Thomas, Kimberly Walker, Dalton Zupper
Grade 9
Highest honors: Josie Barnhart, Luke Barnish, John Chadwick, Spencer Conard, Beth Cree, Kendall Ellsworth, Jacob Fordyce, Landon Herod, Gracie Huggins, Marcella Hunter, Nathaniel Juliani, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Schyler Nelson, Allison Pitcock, Tyler Richmond, Carlee Roberts, Jacob Robison, Jonah Smith, Sophia Zalar
High honors: Dylan Peruzzi, Grace Plavi, Mattie Plavi, Ryleigh Renner, Madison Richards, Ciara Riley, Haley Sanner, Mary Schmelzlen, Olivia Toth, Brookelynn Walker, Alivia Woods, Gabrielle Yazzani
Honors: Alec Anderson, Mikayla Andrews, Mattison Brown, Caileigh Brownfield, Shayden Chun, Madison Davis, Chloe Hardin, Sebastian Kachersky, Brayden Kelley, Hunter King, Keelie Kuhns, Gage Lawver, Christopher Mincer, Alix Morris, Raelyn Patterson, Collin Purcell, Darin Salsberry, Juan Soliz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.