Students from Carmichaels Area High School placed third overall in the 2023 Pennsylvania Envirothon competition.
Held May 23 and 24 at Camp Mount Luthor in Mifflinburg, the competition included students from 63 counties across the state.
Members include Faith Willis, Spencer Conard, Sophia Zalar, Alex Lawrence, and Emma Bates. The teach coach is teacher Kevin Willis.
The CAHS team had the second highest score of all teams in the state at the forestry station at 93, second highest soils score at 84, third highest wildlife score at 92, fourth highest oral presentation score at 91.3, fifth highest current issue score at 61, and the sixth highest aquatics score with an 82. That gave the team a total score of for a total score of 503.3 points, which was 25.7 points away from first place.
Each team member received a $500 scholarship and medal, and the team was awarded a plaque made from Pennsylvania hardwoods.
This marks the seventeenth year in a row that the CAHS team has placed in the top 10 at the state Envirothon.
At the Envirothon, five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas – soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and environmental issues. The 2023 current environmental issues focused on “Adapting to a Changing Climate.”
