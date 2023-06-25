Scholarship

Submitted photo

Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club awarded $500 scholarships to 2023 Carmichaels Area High School graduates Macie Kraynak (center) and Sophia Zalar (right). They are pictured with Emilia Bertugli, the club’s treasurer.

 Submitted

The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club recently awarded two $500 scholarships to Macie Kraynak and Sophia Zalar, both 2023 graduates from Carmichaels Area High School.

