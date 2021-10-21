College students, adults and 1990s enthusiasts over the age of 18 are invited to the Carnegie Science Center Oct. 22 for an adults-only night featuring live music, retro video gaming and themed shows.
Starting at 6 p.m., visitors can relive some of the greatest science demonstrations from 1991 with liquid nitrogen and the electric Science Center show featuring a million-volt Tesla coil. Activities inspired by the top video games, movies and sports moments of 1991 will be highlighted – including retro gaming with Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo and Turbografx 16 consoles.
Visitors can also request their favorite 1990s songs as My So-Called 90s Band will play a special, unplugged, all-request 1990s show. For an extra charge, guests can attend “The 90s Laser Show” in Buhl Planetarium.
To celebrate the Science Center’s 30th anniversary, visitors are being asked to share their favorite science center memory. Special memories can be emailed to Memories@CarnegieScienceCenter.org and will be featured in a special e-newsletter and social media posts.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
