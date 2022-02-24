The Carnegie Science Center is holding an adults-only party on Friday, March 4.
The EDM Block Party offers a fun atmosphere on all four floors of the science center after hours. On tap is deeper science content, riskier experiments and party games.
Activities include learning how invisible ultraviolet light makes things glow; seeing how elements like hydrogen and nitrogen absorb energy and emit light through spectroscopy; and exploring the science of studio recording and audio engineering.
A lineup of DJs will offer music on multiple stages at the center.
The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available at carnegiesciencecenter.org.
