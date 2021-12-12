CASA graduates

A new class of court-appointed special advocates for CASA of Fayette County was recently sworn in by Judge Linda Cordaro. Pictured, (front from left) are Cordaro, and new advocates Matthew Sparks, LouAnn Fabian and Brittany Winfrey. Standing in the back, from left, are CASA of Fayette County Director Mitchell Samick, state Sen. Patrick Stefano and Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn.

CASA of Fayette County swore in a new class of volunteer advocates on Dec. 3.

Each advocate completed 30 hours of training focusing on topics that they will encounter while working in the child welfare system.

CASA of Fayette is a nonprofit organization that uses community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused or neglected children involved in dependency hearings in the county court system. CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate.

Volunteers work with Children and Youth Services, service providers, parents and attorneys to ensure the child’s needs are being met.

A new class of volunteer training will be held in the spring. Anyone interested can contact the CASA office at 724-220-6179.

