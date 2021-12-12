CASA of Fayette County swore in a new class of volunteer advocates on Dec. 3.
Each advocate completed 30 hours of training focusing on topics that they will encounter while working in the child welfare system.
CASA of Fayette is a nonprofit organization that uses community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused or neglected children involved in dependency hearings in the county court system. CASA stands for court-appointed special advocate.
Volunteers work with Children and Youth Services, service providers, parents and attorneys to ensure the child’s needs are being met.
A new class of volunteer training will be held in the spring. Anyone interested can contact the CASA office at 724-220-6179.
