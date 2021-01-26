Connellsville Area School District will hold kindergarten registration by appointment for the 2021-22 school year.
Dates for registration are March 1 at Bullskin Township Elementary; March 2 at West Crawford Elementary; March 3 at Dunbar Township Elementary; March 4 at Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary.
A make-up day will be held on March 31 at Connellsville Area Senior High School.
Children must be age 5 by June 1, 2021 to register.
Parents must call their child’s building to register for an appointment time, and must wear a mask when entering the building.
To register a child, parents must bring the child’s birth certificate, record of immunization and other pertinent health data and two proofs of residency.
Parents are also encouraged to bring the child being registered with them.
