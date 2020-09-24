Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg is undertaking a six-week virtual fundraising campaign beginning Oct. 2 with the Guardian Angel Appeal.
The fundraiser recognizes Heroes of Hope, who are being honored for donating their time and talents to support people in need during COVID-19.
People can support Heroes of Hope during the appeal by visiting www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org – and visiting the Guardian Angel Appeal page. Financial assistance will go directly to people in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties regardless of their faith.
Already, an anonymous donor has issued a challenge to match $25,000 in donations.
Restrictions related to the pandemic have resulted in the cancellation of the Catholic Charities’ three major in-person fundraisers, including the annual Communities of Salt and Light Awards Dinner, which raises nearly $100,000 each year. A golf outing and designer purse bash and bake sale were also canceled.
“As Catholic Charities continues its work to meet the needs of the people in the four counties of the Diocese of Greensburg, your support of our charitable efforts is more important than ever,” the Rev. Raymond E. Riffle, managing director of Catholic Charities, said.
The first-ever Guardian Angel Appeal will provide help for those who may be struggling to afford necessities such as food, utilities, water or medical supplies.
The diocese’s Heroes of Hope will be featured in videos on the Catholic Charities Facebook page.
“I am confident that the people of the diocese will respond to this request for assistance with heartfelt generosity so that, working together, individuals and families who are in need will experience the love of Christ,” Riffle said. “So even if your personal circumstances prevent you from contributing now, please pray for the success of our work.”
