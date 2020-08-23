In what was called a difficult decision, a nonprofit agency in Waynesburg that has taken in cats has stopped doing so.
Catnip Acres owner Carol Pultorak issued the announcement on the rescue’s Facebook page earlier this month, stating that “many factors have gone into my decision to close the rescue at Catnip Acres.”
Facility manager Tanya Minardo said key factors in making the difficult decision included space issues and a lack of volunteers.
“When I started working here 10 years ago, we had 500 cats housed here, and there simply wasn’t enough room for all of them,” she said. “Through years of hard work and massive effort, we have been able to reduce that number of adoptable cats to the current total of around 140. But it’s a huge number. Space limitation is a big issue, as is the fact that volunteer service has been insufficient for this rescue to fully and efficiently operate.”
She said the cost of operation is not a factor.
“It isn’t about money; our fundraising initiatives have been wonderful and we have received a lot of support over the years,” she said. “It’s about caring for such a large number of cats with limited space and limited volunteer assistance.”
The facility at 155 Dark Hollow Road currently houses more than 170 cats with 140 of them available for adoption. Pultorak said the agency will continue to provide care for all of the cats until they are adopted, which could take another year.
Some of the cats that remain at the rescue are older, Minardo said, but all are in need of loving hopes.
“When our cats get adopted, the adoption fee covers shots, tests, spay/neuter services, and more,” she said. “And if a kitten is not old enough to be spayed or neutered when they are adopted, we will make an appointment with the fosters to bring the cats back for those services.”
Minardo said the focus will shift to the rescue’s spay/neuter clinic at 175 Wade Street, Waynesburg, which will continue operating.
The clinic provides services to Greene County residents every two weeks, with packages costing between $45 and $70. All packages include spay/neuter services, vaccines and treatments for ear mites, tapeworms and earworms.
Catnip Acres also provides rabies clinics for cats and dogs two times each year, which is available to anyone. The next one is scheduled for Oct. 10, and information regarding this clinic and future rabies clinics can also be found on the website and Facebook page.
Minardo recognized Pultorak for her commitment and passion for helping the animals.
“She is amazing,” Minardo said. “Carol started doing this 30 years ago and has dedicated her life to caring for animals, for helping them find loving homes and giving them medical treatments and most importantly, a lot of love. Everyone who is committed to Catnip Acres is doing it because of Carol. I cannot imagine what these animals’ lives that we’ve encountered over the years would be like without her passion and heart. It’s why I’m here today, why so many of us are here.
“She has given so much to help them, and it our biggest hope that everyone can return the favor by helping us out and finding these beautiful creatures their homes, their hearts, their love,” Minardo said.
Those wishing to adopt can apply online at www.catnip-acres.com, and applications can be emailed or faxed to Catnip Acres, or applicants can take a photo of the application and text it to Minardo at 724-415-5525.
Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment at the clinic can call 724-833-0954. Scheduling and other information regarding the services may be found on the website and on the Facebook page.
