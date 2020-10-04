The late Greene County sheriff, Brian Tennant, was a man who was committed to bridging any gaps between his community and local law enforcement.
Now, a physical bridge in Waynesburg, running over South Fork Ten-Mile Creek, bears his name.
“He often told me that he wanted to pursue law enforcement because it was about doing something he loved, about helping make a difference in people’s lives,” Duane Tennant said of his son. “And he did just that. Brian also stared adversity right in the eyes (after learning of his cancer diagnosis) and never gave up. Everybody was pulling for him. And it was the caring community that kept him going.
Tennant died in February 2019 at age 35, following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was elected sheriff in 2013, and won reelection in 2017.
Referring to a newspaper article that called his son a hero, Duane Tennant smiled and looked at his four grandsons.
“Never forget that you were your father’s heroes. He was very proud of each one of you,” he told them during the Monday ceremony to rename the bridge.
Elaine Cumberledge, Brian Tennant’s mother, thanked the community for their love and support, and shared stories of her son’s desire to help others, even during his adolescence. She also recognized his wife Jessica Tennant for “taking such excellent care” of Tennant during his illness, and encouraged all in attendance to do acts of kindness for others in his memory.
Jessica Tennant thanked local lawmakers for their efforts in memorializing her husband, adding that it was “truly a blessing” for her, their four sons and the family members to see his memory be honored.
Brian Tennant’s colleagues, Fayette County Sheriff James Custer and Greene County Sheriff Marcus Sims, remembered him as a friend, mentor and dedicated public servant.
“I got to know him when he was running for sheriff in 2013, and after developing a friendship with him I knew that he was a man of God who deeply loved his family and his community,” Custer said. “He served with great honor and dignity. This memorial will serve as a great honor to his legacy.”
“He always gave me encouragement throughout my law enforcement career, and I looked up to him a great deal,” Simms said. “He brought humor and laughter to every situation, he always focused on being positive. That is the type of person Brian was, and that is what I’ll remember whenever I cross this bridge.”
The Sheriff Brian A. Tennant Memorial Bridge stands at the intersection of South Porter and Lincoln streets in Waynesburg.
