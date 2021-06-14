The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) awarded over $22,000 in grants to nonprofits that address a variety of causes in Fayette County.
Building a Stronger Fayette General Grantmaking awards support arts and culture, education, community and economic development, health and human services, and other areas of interest.
The following nonprofits received grant awards: Alternatives.Yes Pregnancy Support Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, Christian Layman Corps., East End United Community Center, German-Masontown Public Library, State Theatre Center for the Arts, Historic Church of St. Peter, Jacobs Creek Watershed Association and Uniontown Public Library.
The Burchinal Family Endowment Fund supports nonprofits that provide health and medical care for Fayette County residents. Fayette Emergency Medical Service and Redstone Foundation, on behalf of McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company, were awarded funding.
The Jack and Diane Hughes Family Fund supports projects/programs related to community gardens and/or science/environmental education. Albert Gallatin Human Services/Masontown Senior Center, City Mission- Living Stones, Inc. and Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc. were awarded funding.
The Mary and John J. Depcrymski Memorial Fund supports nonprofits that provide transportation for Fayette County senior citizens. LaFayette Manor Inc. was awarded funding.
CFFC’s Emergency Relief Fund was created in 2020 to support needs during local emergencies and disasters. Lions Square Inc, FBO Connellsville Lions Club, Pathways Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, The Connellsville Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and The Salvation Army were awarded funding.
“As a community foundation, CFFC has a unique ability to address multiple categories of community need. We were happy to travel around the county to hand-deliver grant checks and hear about nonprofits’ projects and programs that impact Fayette County in a variety of ways,” said Renee Couser, CFFC Executive Director.
