Champion Christian School (CCS) recently held their graduation ceremony at the Abundant Life Church in Uniontown. Seven seniors completed the requirements for graduation.
Rachel Bupp was named valedictorian. She was a member of Champion Christian Honor Society, choir and the worship team. She attends Abundant Life Church where she assists in children’s classes and is active in the youth group. Her service projects included Keep PA Beautiful, as well as mission trips to Arizona and Canada with the school, and Hawaii with her church. In the fall, she plans to attend Word of Life Bible Institute in Florida.
She is the daughter of Shawn and Donna Bupp of Hopwood.
Speaker for the evening was Pastor Dan Guittap of Abundant Life Church.
Honors were presented to two of the graduates with a 3.5 grade point average or above.
