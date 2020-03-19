Charleroi Area School District accepted the resignation of head football coach Lance Getsy during its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
Getsy, 44, who compiled a .773 winning percentage since he was hired by Charleroi Area School District in 2018, led the Cougars to a conference championship that same year. He has accepted a coaching position with Franklin Regional School District.
Charleroi Area School District is currently searching for a candidate to replace Getsy.
In other business, the board approved:
n An agreement with Adelphoi Education Services in the amount of $94.72 per day
n An agreement with the Center for Community Resources Student Assistance Program at no cost to the district
n The Special Education three-year comprehensive plan, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.
n A Sunday facility request for baccalaureate
All Charleroi schools are closed Friday, March 27, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While tentative plans are to resume school on Monday, March 30, the duration of closure depends solely on an assessment of COVID-19 risk, said Superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich. In addition, all athletic events and other activities are cancelled for the two-week period.
Dr. Zelich added that the district will make free take-out lunches available for students on the weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Meals may be picked up at either Charleroi Area High School cafeteria or at the J.K. Tenner Library. Signs will be set up at each location, directing parents where to pick up meals. This service will not be available on weekends.
“To help with the meal count, we would appreciate if you would kindly call into your child’s building by 12 p.m. the day prior to your child receiving a take-out lunch. Please watch our website for further updates and information on intended food services,” said Dr. Zelich.
