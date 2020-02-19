Charleroi Area School District’s board of education approved a five-year extension with the Seneca Valley Cyber Program.
According to Superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich, Seneca Valley’s program offers many advantages to students who opt to get their education in a non-traditional learning environment.
“We have partnered with Seneca Valley’s cyber program for three years, and it has worked very well for us,” said Dr. Zelich, during the school board’s monthly meeting Tuesday evening. “Seneca Valley’s pass rate is higher than many other cyber schools. It also gives our students a lot of flexibility with their learning schedule.”
Currently, Charleroi Area School District has 23 students enrolled in Seneca Valley’s cyber school. The program offers classes for students from elementary through high schools. Students are encouraged to participate in any of Charleroi’s extracurricular activities, including athletics, clubs and dances. Students can also get their degree at Charleroi’s graduation ceremonies.
“For some students, cyber school is better suited to their style of learning,” said Dr. Zelich. “For others, cyber school may ease their fear of social stresses. It may also be ideal when a family moves around.”
Dr. Zelich noted that some of Charleroi’s cyber students eventually return to the classroom to complete their studies.
“We encourage cyber students to return to classes on our campus,” he said. “When kids are physically in school, they can learn social skills and learn communication skills. Our goal is to provide our students with the best possible education.”
In other business, the board:
n Approved a resolution calling for charter school funding reform
n Approved the 2020-2021 annual operating budget for Intermediate Unit I, with Charleroi school district’s contribution earmarked for $10,698
n Announced that the Harvest’s Bounty Vendor and Craft Show will be held on Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleroi Elementary Center cafeteria/gymnasium
