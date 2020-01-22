Charleroi Area School District was awarded a $35,000 PAsmart Targeted Grant for the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich told school members on Tuesday during their monthly meeting that the program will help Charleroi’s administrators, school leaders and educators create a computer science education implementation plan for its students. The program will include a series of collaborative visioning, self-assessment and goal-setting exercises.
“We are excited about this grant because it will help to accelerate learning and professional development in computer science at Charleroi Area School District,” said Zelich. “We want to prepare our students for the jobs of the future.”
Zelich noted that several district staff will start SCRIPT training on Friday at Intermediate Unit 1. The district plans on developing a computer science and coding curriculum for its high school students. The new program will kick off during the fall 2020 semester.
Also, during the meeting, Zelich said that Charleroi Area School District will make several security-related changes that were recommended by the Pennsylvania State Police. He said the state police conducted a three-day study of Charleroi’s schools to identify security strengths and weaknesses.
In other business, the board:
n Voted to rescind a motion to retain Bassi, Vreeland & Associates LLC as school solicitor for 2020. The board subsequently voted to retain Lynch Law Group, LLC as school solicitor for 2020, effective Feb. 17, 2020. Todd Pappasergi will continue to serve as legal counsel.
n Agreed to participate in the 2020-21 Western Pennsylvania Gasoline/Diesel Fuel Consortium.
n Named Joe Grodz as varsity head track coach and Trey Tilghman as varsity head softball coach for the spring 2020 season.
In addition, Walter Seal, a Carroll Township resident, presented the district with an old Charleroi flag and various memorabilia that will be displayed in the district.
