The following students of Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 6
Highest honors: Alyssa Fike, Conner King, Brighten Spector, David Turtzer
High honors: Robert Baker, Mercedes Jackson
Grade 7
Highest honors: Casey Caton, James Williams, Anthony Rathway
High honors: Lola Simmons
Grade 8
High honors: Seth Caton
Honors: Jayden Yucha
Grade 10-12
Highest honors: Jacob Orawiec, Joshua Buskirk, Noah Fike, Elizabeth Patton, Ashton Evans, Russell Kramer, Zachary Slaughter
High Honors: Brandon Zoblisien
