The following students of Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:

Grade 6

Highest honors: Alyssa Fike, Conner King, Brighten Spector, David Turtzer

High honors: Robert Baker, Mercedes Jackson

Grade 7

Highest honors: Casey Caton, James Williams, Anthony Rathway

High honors: Lola Simmons

Grade 8

High honors: Seth Caton

Honors: Jayden Yucha

Grade 10-12

Highest honors: Jacob Orawiec, Joshua Buskirk, Noah Fike, Elizabeth Patton, Ashton Evans, Russell Kramer, Zachary Slaughter

High Honors: Brandon Zoblisien

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.