Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the day progresses. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.