The following students of Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grades 9-11

Highest honors: Shawn Cullen, Rozlyn Cramer, Nyah Hackett, Jayden Yucha

High honors: Joseph Mayfield, Mercedes Rishel, Jeremy Sherman

Honors: Peyton Prinkey, Katie Sherman

Grade 8

Highest honors: Alyssa Fike, Brighten Spector

High honors: Jackson Chodrow, Harley Cullen, Elliot Knight, Lindsey Mayfield

Grade 6

Highest honors: Madilyn Karfelt, Elijah Kitelinger, Jordan O’Brien, Kayden Perez, Gianna Weidwald, Josie Williams, Addison Wingrove

High honors: Erik Johnson

Honors: Emma Jacobs

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.