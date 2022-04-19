The following students of Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grades 9-11
Highest honors: Shawn Cullen, Rozlyn Cramer, Nyah Hackett, Jayden Yucha
High honors: Joseph Mayfield, Mercedes Rishel, Jeremy Sherman
Honors: Peyton Prinkey, Katie Sherman
Grade 8
Highest honors: Alyssa Fike, Brighten Spector
High honors: Jackson Chodrow, Harley Cullen, Elliot Knight, Lindsey Mayfield
Grade 6
Highest honors: Madilyn Karfelt, Elijah Kitelinger, Jordan O’Brien, Kayden Perez, Gianna Weidwald, Josie Williams, Addison Wingrove
High honors: Erik Johnson
Honors: Emma Jacobs
