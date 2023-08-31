Smiles beamed from faces of some children at Intermediate Unit 1 Thursday, and for good reason.
The youngsters received adaptive bikes and strollers at the school in Coal Center through Variety – the Children’s Charity’s My Bike program.
Variety, with its motto, “Helping Kids Be Kids,” strives to give children with disabilities a chance to discover the possibilities for their own lives, and truly be a kid.
Charlie LaVallee, CEO of Variety, said the My Bike program began in 2012, followed by My Voice in 2014, which provides communication devices. LaVallee, who is retiring at the end of the year, joked that there is a dispute as to what the letter “E” in CEO stands for. In his mind, it stands for excitement.
“In total, through our partnership through Washington, Greene and Fayette counties (we’ve donated) 514 pieces of equipment worth $786,000,” LaVallee said. “It’s a perfect partnership (with IU1). They know who the kids are. Through that, we’ve been able to donate three-quarter of a million dollars worth of equipment in the three counties.”
Variety – the Children’s Charity was founded in 1927 by a group of 11 men after finding an abandoned baby named Catherine at the Sheridan Square Theater in Pittsburgh. Recognizing the challenges the child faced, they established Variety to assist less fortunate children.
Ten children were recipients of adaptive bikes or strollers Thursday.
“These students have been deemed eligible to receive equipment that opens up their lives,” said Kristin Szewczyk, assistant executive director of IU1. “It provides them with access they have not had previously. They can go out and spend time with their families in the community. This provides them access to all of those activities we take for granted. It equals the playing field for them so they can be just like every other kid.”
“They feel so good that they’ve mastered it,” LaVallee added. “They feel great about themselves. We got the kids off the porch. They don’t have to watch anymore.”
Randy Prunty, of Blackburn Medical Equipment, demonstrated how to get the bikes ready to ride and how to assemble and disassemble them so they can be transported.
Then came the moment the excited children were waiting for: the chance to ride their bikes.
After they were strapped in, they paraded down a small hallway at the intermediate unit, again sporting those smiles.
LaVallee stressed that many My Voice devices are also available. They provide children with communication disorders the chance to have their own voice.
“These are students that otherwise wouldn’t have the means to communicate,” Szewczyk said about My Voice. “Because of that device, they have a voice now. Being able to communicate is the fundamental right of being human. Everybody deserves to have a means to communicate.”
LaVallee told those in attendance that while the efforts of Variety – the Children’s Charity may change the lives of the children, those on the receiving end also have an impact on their benefactors.
“The kids have changed us by watching their joy on those bikes,” he said. “I’m a better person than I was before I met them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.